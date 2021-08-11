Cancel
Kewaunee County, WI

Flood Advisory issued for Kewaunee by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 10:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kewaunee THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL BROWN, WEST CENTRAL KEWAUNEE AND NORTHEASTERN OUTAGAMIE COUNTIES At 842 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will continue to cause urban and small stream flooding. Around 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen with up to an additional half inch possible. Some locations that will experience flooding include Green Bay, Luxemburg, Bellevue Town, Oneida, De Pere, Howard, Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, Allouez, Ledgeview, Hobart, Seymour, Pittsfield, Humboldt, Pilsen, Lambeau Field, Leo Frigo Bridge, Uw Green Bay, Bay Settlement and New Franken. Sporadic minor flooding has been reported this evening.

