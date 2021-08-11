Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Dixie, Inland Dixie by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Inland Dixie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dixie County through 1045 PM EDT At 942 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cross City, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cross City, Horseshoe Point, Suwannee, Horseshoe Beach, Tennille, Shamrock, Clara, Cross City Airport, Shired Island, Old Town, Guaranto Springs, Jena, Hines, Jonesboro, Eugene, Fletcher, Yellow Jacket and Fanning Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
