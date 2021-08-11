Severe Weather Statement issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 17:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 506 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. This area received excessive rainfall and flooding yesterday and is particularly vulnerable to flooding. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Union. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED