Severe Weather Statement issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Palm Beach County through 1030 PM EDT At 1001 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Boynton Beach to near Loxahatchee NWR. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Lantana, Atlantis, Loxahatchee NWR, Village Of Golf, Holey Land Wildlife Refuge, Whisper Walk, Kings Point, Dunes Road, Hamptons At Boca Raton, Hypoluxo, South Palm Beach, Gulf Stream, Briny Breezes and Manalapan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0