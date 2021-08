A man who describes himself as an advocacy journalist claims he was assaulted by anti-vaccine protesters in Los Angeles, resulting in injuries that required his hospitalisation. Vishal P Singh claimed he was attempting to help another person who was assaulted by the protesters when they turned on him. "I was just severely injured by a mob of anti-vaxxers," he wrote on Twitter. "They were surrounding and assaulting someone. I went to film and help him escape. They attacked from behind. Possible concussion. Maced. Had to fight them off me by myself. Deployed mace in self defense after I was concussed."A...