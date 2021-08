How much dishonesty do you expect when interacting with people online?. Probably a lot. The anonymity that the web can provide is notorious for facilitating deception in chat rooms and other virtual venues. Even when people present their real identities online, as they often do on social media or online dating websites, we doubt the veracity of much of what they say. When the psychologist Michelle Drouin asked people to estimate the percentage of people who were always honest on social media, the average answer was 2%. For online dating, it dropped to zero.