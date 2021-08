Last month, the Chrome OS development team decided that virtual desks weren’t being used enough by well, practically anyone, so they created what’s called Bento – or the ‘Persistent Desk Bar’. Reluctant to admit it at first, I found the persistent bar to be more useful than its out-of-sight-out-of-mind predecessor (the one you probably currently have). There’s something about having more screen real estate at the top of the display taken up that irks me, but there’s also something about the ease of access to multiple desktops without the need to press a button that makes up for it (depending on who you ask).