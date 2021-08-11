Cancel
Several CTA, Metra trains halted for storms, debris

By WGN Web Desk
WGN TV
WGN TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs storms pass through the Chicago region Tuesday night, CTA and Metra have delayed service to some trains due to weather conditions. As a result of high winds and debris, CTA announced the following delays:. Brown Line trains are standing at Sedwick (debris on tracks) Red Line trains are standing...

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

