Several CTA, Metra trains halted for storms, debris

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 430 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 820 PM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of parts of northern Illinois northern Indiana parts of southern Lower Michigan Lake Michigan * Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 820 PM until 200 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are forecast to increase in coverage over the next couple of hours across the watch area, with the stronger storms capable of producing wind gusts to severe levels, as well as hail in excess of 1" in diameter through the evening hours.