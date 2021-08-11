Gymnastics community in north metro celebrates Grace McCallum winning silver in Tokyo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two of Minnesota’s medal-winning Olympians returned home to great fanfare Thursday. Gymnasts Sunisa Lee of St. Paul and Isanti’s Grace McCallum were greeted by cheers, applause and a “USA” chant at MSP Airport. (credit: CBS) Lee, the first Hmong-American Olympian, brought home a gold medal in the women’s all-around competition in Tokyo. She also won bronze on the uneven bars. EXTRA SOUND: State Senator Foung Hawj expresses his genuine pride for @sunisalee_ calling her performance their "Miracle on Ice" moment. @WCCO h/t @SeawrightSays pic.twitter.com/5vaEw33xnx — Tracy Perlman (@Partray) August 6, 2021 Lee and McCallum helped the United States take silver in the team competition. Gov. Tim Walz and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter gave Lee her own day after her gold medal win. Carter said Lee’s hometown will hold a parade for her on Sunday. More On WCCO.com: NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven Minnesota Man Tells Of Years-Long Struggle To Recover From Near-Fatal West Nile Virus Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance