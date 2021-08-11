Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Isanti, MN

Gymnastics community in north metro celebrates Grace McCallum winning silver in Tokyo

By Ava Kian
Pioneer Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe returned to her home gym from Tokyo as an Olympic silver medal winner. Grace McCallum, 18, of Isanti, Minn., received a warm welcome from her fellow gymnasts and supporters Tuesday at Twin Cities Twisters, a gymnastics center in Champlin. McCallum won her medal in women’s artistic gymnastics as a...

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fridley, MN
City
Champlin, MN
Champlin, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Isanti, MN
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Mccallum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Gymnastics#Artistic Gymnastics#Twin Cities Twisters#Team Usa#Olympian#The University Of Utah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gymnastics
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Champlin, MNccxmedia.org

Olympian Grace McCallum Inspires Gymnasts at Twin City Twisters

Silver medalist and Team USA Olympic gymnast Grace McCallum trained at her home gym, Twin City Twisters in Champlin, right up until the Tokyo games. Young gymnasts look up to McCallum and say she’s been an inspiration. “I’ve seen her train and how hard she works and just to see...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum Return To Minnesota, Olympic Medals In Hand

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two of Minnesota’s medal-winning Olympians returned home to great fanfare Thursday. Gymnasts Sunisa Lee of St. Paul and Isanti’s Grace McCallum were greeted by cheers, applause and a “USA” chant at MSP Airport. (credit: CBS) Lee, the first Hmong-American Olympian, brought home a gold medal in the women’s all-around competition in Tokyo. She also won bronze on the uneven bars. EXTRA SOUND: State Senator Foung Hawj expresses his genuine pride for @sunisalee_ calling her performance their "Miracle on Ice" moment. @WCCO h/t @SeawrightSays pic.twitter.com/5vaEw33xnx — Tracy Perlman (@Partray) August 6, 2021 Lee and McCallum helped the United States take silver in the team competition. Gov. Tim Walz and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter gave Lee her own day after her gold medal win. Carter said Lee’s hometown will hold a parade for her on Sunday.   More On WCCO.com: NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven Minnesota Man Tells Of Years-Long Struggle To Recover From Near-Fatal West Nile Virus Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance
Isanti, MNhometownsource.com

Isanti plans welcome home celebration for Grace McCallum

Join North 65 Chamber of Commerce, the city of Isanti, former coaches and local gymnasts in welcoming Olympic Gymnast Grace McCallum home from the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. McCallum will be recognized onstage with a program during the Downtown Isanti Street Dance at the intersection of Main Street and...
Maplewood, MNmprnews.org

Fans welcome Olympic gymnasts Lee and McCallum home

When: Sunday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. Where: St. Paul’s east side. The route begins at White Bear and Arlington avenues and ends at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood, where a program will follow. When Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum left for Tokyo, they weren't quite the household and social media...
Sportshometownsource.com

Local Olympian, Grace McCallum, takes center stage

We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544. For roughly a month, Grace McCallum became a familiar face around the United States as she...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: MyKayla Skinner's gymnastics career ends at Tokyo Olympics with the unlikeliest of silver medals

TOKYO -- When MyKayla Skinner walked off the competition floor at the Olympics one week ago, she believed her gymnastics career was over. There were tears, an emotional wave and a farewell Instagram post hours later. The 24-year-old said she was "heartbroken" but ready for her next chapter. Skinner was preparing for her flight home to Arizona on Tuesday night when she got a text that asked her to change her plans.
AnimalsPosted by
Distractify

What Happened to Olympic Horse Saint Boy? Foul Play at the Pentathlon

It wouldn't be the Summer Olympic Games without a scandal or two, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are no exception. While the games have since concluded, there was an incident toward the end that has left fans wondering about the fate of an Olympic horse named Saint Boy. Here's what happened to the horse, where he is now, and an explanation of the scandal.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Suni Lee Parade, Grace McCallum Day: Celebrations Continue For MN’s Olympians

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The celebrations continue for Minnesota’s Olympians who have returned home. Saturday was Grace McCallum Day in Isanti. “I think it’s crazy, I would have never thought I’d have a day named after me in my city, my hometown,” McCallum said. “It feels really cool. I love seeing all the support I have back home. My parents will send me pictures or just family or people that I know around here, they send me pictures. I think it’s so cool to have so much support.” (credit: CBS) “You knew from the moment she walked through the door she had a load of...
Sioux Falls, SDKELOLAND TV

USD grad Nilsen wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former University of South Dakota standout will be heading home with an Olympic medal. University of South Dakota graduate Chris Nilsen has won a silver medal in the pole vault at the Tokyo Olympics. According to the University of South Dakota Track and Field...
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

15th Annual Dragon Boat Festival opens with Parade of Teams

BEMIDJI -- The parade of teams, opening ceremony and sprint cup races kicked off Dragon Boat weekend on Friday night in Bemidji. The 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival was opened with the parade of teams led by the Buena Vista Ski Patrol. Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince then had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy