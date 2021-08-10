Report: Braves tried to trade for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. “almost weekly”

As expected, the Braves didn’t stand pat leading up to the trade deadline, but it took quite a while before the moves started to roll in. The acquisition of Eddie Rosario got the party started, who was traded for Pablo Sandoval in what was a salary dump by the Indians. Minutes later, Adam Duvall was brought back by Alex Anthopoulos in exchange for Alex Jackson. Then there was silence for about three hours, and as the 4 PM ET deadline passed by, no more deals were announced. However, trades are often made public a little while after they are completed, and the Braves had two more additions on their way — Jorge Soler of the Royals and Richard Rodriguez from the Pirates. Overall, four new faces were added before the deadline, patching up the Braves two most glaring holes, but will it be enough for them to catch the Mets in the division?