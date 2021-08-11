Dangerous Heat Wave Starts Tomorrow
Warm and hazy tonight through the region lows in the mid 60’s. Triple digits begin tomorrow and will remain through Saturday possible record-breaking temperatures 100-110 degrees. Overnight lows will only drop to the mid 70’s during this time period not allowing for much cooling overnight. Wednesday’s highs 100-105 degrees and Thursday through Saturday temperatures 105-110 each day. Smoke and haze will continue to be a problem during this time frame as well and air quality will need to be monitored closely.www.nbcrightnow.com
