First Alert Weather: Mother Nature finally taking a break

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Strong and severe afternoon storms raced across Wisconsin Wednesday, with several damage reports from the event. While there were numerous tornado warnings for central Wisconsin, at this time, no tornadoes were reported on the ground or have been confirmed. There were several funnel clouds reported across southern Marathon County throughout the day and two confirmed tornadoes were reported just outside of the area ... an EF-1 in Monroe County and an EF-0 in Brown County.