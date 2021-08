A bizarre glitch appeared to give a Call of Duty: Warzone streamer infinite trophy systems, allowing him to deploy them in place of his Lethal Equipment. Twitch streamer its_iron was playing a normal game of Warzone when he decided he'd like to place a claymore to guard the zip line that leads to the top of the building he and his team had chosen as their stronghold. When he went to place the claymore, a trophy system popped down instead.