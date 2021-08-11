Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, federal government sends hundreds of ventilators to Florida

By Catherine Garcia
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hundreds of ventilators from the federal government's Strategic National Stockpile have been sent to Florida, as the state deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases. An official with the Department of Health and Human Services told NBC News that Florida received 200 ventilators, 100 smaller breathing devices, and other related supplies. As of Tuesday, there are 14,787 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Florida — 145 percent more than during the state's last peak in July 2020 — the Florida Hospital Association said. Almost 90 percent of intensive care unit beds and 85 percent of all patient beds are full, and public health officials say most of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

theweek.com

Comments / 0

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Covid 19#Ventilators#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Week

The fastest-growing U.S. metro area is a Florida retirement community, and other 2020 Census highlights

America was more multiracial and racially diverse, urban and suburban, older, and slightly more populous in 2020 than in 2010, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Thursday. The data will be used to redraw congressional and state legislative districts and allocate federal funds for the next 10 years, and inside the data are some interesting, illustrative, maybe contradictory points about a changing country. Here are four.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

The case against anti-vaxxer coddling

The coronavirus pandemic is back in the United States in a big way. Many had hoped that wide availability of vaccines would at least reduce the virus to a slow burn, but the combination of the ultra-contagious Delta variant and low vaccination rates in much of the country has caused a renewed surge of infection, hospitalization, and death. Across almost the whole Gulf Coast, cases are spiraling completely out of control, and states are running short of hospital ICU beds.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

FDA approves COVID-19 booster shot for transplant recipients, other immunocompromised Americans

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday night gave formal approval for severely immunocompromised Americans to get a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Studies have shown that transplant recipients and others with seriously weakened immune systems don't get the same level of protection against the coronavirus from the first two doses, but many mount a stronger immune response after a third dose.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

America just might need another COVID rescue

The coronavirus pandemic is back in the United States, but it is hitting seriously for the first time in many other countries — particularly countries in eastern Asia that are central to the global economy. It means there is a decent chance that the United States economy is going to...
California StatePosted by
The Week

California requires teachers to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Wednesday that school employees in the state must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. California is the first state to enact such requirements. "We think this is the right thing to do," Newsom said, "and we think this is a sustainable way to keeping our schools open and to address the No. 1 anxiety that parents like myself have for young children — and that is knowing that the schools are doing everything in their power to keep our kids safe."
Florida StatePosted by
The Week

Florida's DeSantis concedes he can't actually cut the salaries of school officials who issue mask requirements

The White House on Wednesday was toying with ways to cover the salaries of Florida school officials targeted by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for requiring students, teachers, and school staff to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19's Delta variant. But on Thursday, DeSantis acknowledged he can't actually follow through with his administration's threat to strip those officials of their paychecks. Christina Pushaw, a DeSantis spokeswoman, suggested the school officials cut their own salaries for defying DeSantis' mask mandate ban.
HealthPosted by
The Week

Report: FDA expected to OK 3rd vaccine dose for the immunocompromised

The Food and Drug Administration is preparing to revise its emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, allowing immunocompromised adults to get a third dose, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News. The announcement is expected to come on Thursday, the people said. Both the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Week

Should the census really ask about race and sexuality?

On Thursday the U.S. Census Bureau released the local level results of its decennial survey. Because these data are used to draw maps for the House of Representatives and state legislatures, the release marks the beginning of a months- or years-long struggle to secure partisan advantage. Amidst the inevitable controversy,...
CollegesPosted by
The Week

Supreme Court rejects request to block Indiana University's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday rejected a request from eight Indiana University students trying to block the school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In May, Indiana University announced it was requiring all students, faculty, and staff members get vaccinated, with religious and medical exemptions. Of the eight students who sued, six have received a religious exemption and a seventh is qualified but has not yet applied, The Washington Post reports. Barrett oversees emergency petitions submitted from the school's region, and in her decision, did not give a reason for the rejection or mention referring the matter to her fellow justices.
KidsPosted by
The Week

What needs to happen before a COVID vaccine for kids is authorized

As the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12 continues, patiently-waiting parents who are hungry for answers might try keeping an eye out for a few notable signs of progress, writes The Atlantic. The first "milestone" will be reached when under-12 vaccine trials stop accepting new participants,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

Should the unvaccinated have to pay their own medical bills?

Not for the first time, the pandemic has raised new questions about how to balance individual liberty with public health. The latest is whether people who choose to go unvaccinated against COVID-19 should be made to pay their full hospital expenses if they get sick. Jonathan Meer, an economics professor,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Week

The potential benefits of an 'intranasal' COVID vaccine

A COVID-19 vaccine that's nasally administered — rather than shot into the arm — could provide heightened upper respiratory protection, Stat News reported Tuesday. Intramuscular injections are still a "spectacular" line of defense, Stat writes, but they do not provide the "sterilizing immunity" needed to block all infection in nasal passages. Of course, like any vaccine, one that's nasally-administered is unlikely to block all COVID infection, but experts say it could do a "better job" than existing ones "by better protecting mucus membranes of the nose and throat."
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

American government is heading for a climate-induced legitimacy crisis

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, probably the largest scientific collaboration in human history, has produced its Sixth Assessment Report on climate change. The science is complicated and the pile of evidence is immense, but the basic conclusion is fairly straightforward: Scientists are ever more certain that the global temperature is rising, that it is caused by humans, and that all manner of extreme weather events are connected to this warming. As a pseudonymous physicist summarized, "It's real, it's us, there's strong agreement amongst relevant experts, the impacts could be really severe, we can still do things to limit the impact."
California StatePosted by
The Week

California man arrested, charged with setting at least 1 wildfire in Northern California hot zone

Federal prosecutors have charged a California man with willfully starting the Ranch fire in Northern California and linked him to at least six other fires in the Lassen and Shasta-Trinity National Forests over the past month. The suspect, Gary Stephen Maynard, has denied setting fires. The Ranch fire and several of the other blazes he is suspected of starting are near where the massive Dixie fire originated on July 13. Maynard, 47, was arrested Saturday in a restricted area near the scene of the Conard fire. The Conard and Ranch fires both started Aug. 7, three miles apart.

Comments / 0

Community Policy