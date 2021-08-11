Police, family looking for missing 4-year-old boy believed to be taken by non-custodial mother in Cicero
CICERO, Ill. — Family and police are looking for a missing 4-year-old boy believed to taken by his non-custodial mother and her boyfriend. Jacoby Hart was last seen Saturday by his grandmother in the 4800 block of West 22nd Place in Cicero. Police believe Hart’s non-custodial mother, Abigail Laguna took Hart from her mother’s house at around 6 p.m. Her mother was babysitting the boy.wgntv.com
