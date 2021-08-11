Police, family looking for missing 4-year-old boy believed to be taken by non-custodial mother in Cicero

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Dramatic video from Lake County Jail shows how two correctional officers saved an inmate’s life. The incident happened on Monday around noon. The officers were escorting an inmate back to his upper-level cell when he threw himself over a railing, trying to fall to the floor below. One of the officers grabbed him while the other officer ran to help. Together, they pulled the 28-year-old man back to safety.