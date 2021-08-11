Justin Steele shows in his first major-league start why the Chicago Cubs left-hander’s future is bright

DENVER – It’s rotation decision time for the Cubs, as Justin Steele nears a return to the big-league squad, this time as a starting pitcher. “We're going map some things out here, talk to all the starters, figure out exactly where he fits in,” Cubs manager David Ross said before the series finale against the Rockies on Thursday. “We've got a plan. We'll communicate that to him and the rest of the group really soon, but we should see him sooner rather than later.”