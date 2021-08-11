Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif could miss season-opener with broken hand

By Baigen Seawell
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurent Duvernay-Tardif of the Kansas City Chiefs will miss four to six weeks after breaking a bone in his hand at practice. Laurant Duvernay-Tardif of the Kansas City Chiefs decided to make his return to the NFL after taking a year off to serve others. But it would be short-lived Ian Rapoport reported that the Chiefs offensive lineman would be out for an estimated four to six weeks with a broken hand.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

123K+
Followers
317K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Yahoo Sports#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Chiefs Ol#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Usain Bolt Says Tyreek Hill Has 'No Chance' In Race; Chiefs WR Tweets 'Stop Hiding'

Usain Bolt doesn't think Tyreek Hill would come close to him in a race, but Hill wants to see him prove it on the track. Line up then stop hiding 🥴 https://t.co/0hxWiuZe6n. Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the fastest men in history, discussed his previous challenges from Hill and other NFL players on the Pat McAfee Show:
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce among stars on NFL's quarterly merchandise sales list

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be popular among the NFL’s leaders in merchandise sales. In the latest quarterly report published by the NFLPA (from March 1, 2021-May 31, 2021), Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce are among the top-50 players in officially licensed NFL merchandise sales. That group of items includes game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, pet products and so much more.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Darrius Shepherd makes childhood dream come true with KC Chiefs

Darrius Shepherd used to dream of these kinds of moments. The wide receiver/returner is now competing in training camp with the K.C. Chiefs in St. Joseph, Missouri as he hopes to grab the attention and trust of the team’s coaching staff in a very, very crowded battle for active roster spots at wide receiver. Yet even the challenge ahead of him is giving him a chance to live out a long-held dream, one he says reaches as far back as the second grade.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs listed among possible landing spots for Xavien Howard

Some incredible defenders are available on the NFL’s trade block during the ’21 preseason, including Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones and Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. However, given the current financial picture and the comfort level in the secondary, it makes sense to think the K.C. Chiefs are going to sit still when it comes to the latter.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

How a James Washington trade could work for KC Chiefs

James Washington is tired of being buried on the depth chart at wide receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Former NFL wideout Dez Bryant thinks he knows the ideal trade partner. Shortly after Washington reportedly asked the Steelers to find a new home for him, Bryant pointed to the K.C. Chiefs as the trade partner he’d love to see.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Antonio Callaway’s injury comes at inopportune time

While fans are going to be excited to see some of their favorite players in any sort of real competition after six months off when the K.C. Chiefs visit the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, the reality is that the bulk of playing time is going to be reserved for fringe roster players who are hoping to wow the team’s coaching staff.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why you could see a very different Chiefs offense in the 2021 NFL season

We all remember what happened to the Chiefs’ patchwork offensive line in Super Bowl LV — the Buccaneers’ defense pretty much killed it, pressuring Patrick Mahomes on 31 of his 56 dropbacks (per Pro Football Focus), and forcing Mahomes into some ugly numbers under pressure — 9 of 26 for 78 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 win. After the season was over, the Chiefs released offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, both of whom were not able to play in the big game.
NFLallfans.co

Fighting COVID-19 as a doctor gave Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif new appreciation for football

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Laurent Duvernay-Tardif can’t recall a time in his life where he smiled on the practice field as much as during this Kansas City Chiefs training camp. There’s little to enjoy about NFL training camps. The rigorous conditioning exercises, repetitive drills and practice plays, all executed at summer’s hottest point. It’s a taxing workload for any player, let alone a 6-foot-5, 321-pound offensive lineman.
NFLchatsports.com

Chiefs Rumors: Michael Thomas Trade? + Patrick Mahomes Brings Whataburger To KC & LDT Injury News

Kansas City Chiefs rumors and news and circulating with the NFL Preseason kicking off. Michael Thomas trade rumors have gained steam recently and CBS Sports listed the Chiefs as a potential destination if he gets traded by the New Orleans Saints. Could Kansas City pair Thomas with Tyreek Hill? Thomas is currently dealing with an ankle injury. Chiefs Report host Harrison Graham brings you today’s Chiefs news & rumors. The Kansas City Chiefs Report is the home to all things Chiefs news and rumors: https://www.youtube.com/chiefsTV?sub_... Patrick Mahomes has been a long time advocate of bringing his beloved Whataburger to the Kansas City area.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Offensive Lineman Reportedly Suffers Broken Hand

Sports Illustrated 2020 Sportsperson of the Year Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was set to make his NFL return in 2021 after opting out of the 2020 season to work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. But unfortunately for the Chiefs, that return for the Canadian medical doctor/Super Bowl-winning lineman may be put on hold.
NFLKVOE

Kansas City Chiefs headed to San Francisco for first preseason game

Friday is a travel day for the Kansas City Chiefs as they head to San Francisco for Saturdays game against the 49ers. Coach Andy Reid says the playing time will be similar to what it has been in the past. For Quarterback Patrick Mahomes his goals for Saturdays game are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy