Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif could miss season-opener with broken hand
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif of the Kansas City Chiefs will miss four to six weeks after breaking a bone in his hand at practice. Laurant Duvernay-Tardif of the Kansas City Chiefs decided to make his return to the NFL after taking a year off to serve others. But it would be short-lived Ian Rapoport reported that the Chiefs offensive lineman would be out for an estimated four to six weeks with a broken hand.fansided.com
