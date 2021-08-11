Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif could miss season-opener with broken hand

Darrius Shepherd used to dream of these kinds of moments. The wide receiver/returner is now competing in training camp with the K.C. Chiefs in St. Joseph, Missouri as he hopes to grab the attention and trust of the team’s coaching staff in a very, very crowded battle for active roster spots at wide receiver. Yet even the challenge ahead of him is giving him a chance to live out a long-held dream, one he says reaches as far back as the second grade.