NBA rumors: Suns gauging interest on top-10 pick Jalen Smith

On one hand, Jalen Sticks' NBA Draft fate was fortuitous. The former Maryland basketball star, projected by many to be a late first-rounder last year, soared to No. 10 overall. And while no one could have imagined it at the time, he landed with a team that would go all the way to the NBA Finals, an experience few rookies -- or NBA players, for that matter -- can claim. But on the other hand, the Phoenix Suns' roster was so settled, Smith didn't play much as a rookie, averaging just 5.8 minutes per game in 33 appearances in the regular season and playoffs combined. During the Suns' run to the NBA Finals, he played a total of 18 minutes all of them in garbage time, totaling two points.