NBA rumors: Suns gauging interest on top-10 pick Jalen Smith

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix Suns are reportedly entertaining interest from teams regarding 2020 first-round selection Jalen Smith. The Phoenix Suns are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals next year after they fell in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. The team accomplished their top goal of the offseason, and that was re-signing veteran point guard Chris Paul to a massive contract. But based off latest reports, the team is far from done making moves.

fansided.com

