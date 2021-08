OneSignal, the leading solution for customer engagement messaging, announced that it has been awarded by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine as one of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™. The company came in at 68th place as one of the best companies to work for in the country. Supported by a passionate team, OneSignal strives to build a healthy, encouraging environment where employees feel driven and supported to take on new challenges while also feeling confident in their teams.