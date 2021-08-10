Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, MA

Salem Implements Indoor Mask Mandate Through Halloween

By Kristina Rex
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0ISo_0bNwnB4B00

SALEM (CBS) – In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Salem Board of Health voted to implement an indoor mask mandate in all businesses and public spaces.

The mandate will take effect Monday, August 23 and last through November 13, two weeks after the busy Halloween season. The goal, the board says, is the curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, especially with so many tourists visiting the area.

“This is not a big ask,” Dr. Jeremy Schiller, Board of Health member, said. “It’s not shutting down business.”

Business owners who spoke to WBZ say they disagree; it is a big ask. “It’s just going to hurt us,” said Justin Mattera, owner of Longboard’s Restaurant and Bar. He worries about having to enforce the new mandate. “If the city wants to station someone down at my front door, by all means, please do,” he said. “But I don’t know how to mandate masks. That’s not my job.”

Nearby restaurant owner Joel Votto also opposed the mandate, saying his regular customers will go elsewhere. “We will lose business,” he said. “They’ll go to Beverly. They can go to Marblehead, Swampscott, Lynn. All the surrounding areas; if they don’t impose a mask, why would I want to go to Salem?”

Votto and Mattera told WBZ they feel like the mandate is a step backwards, a 180 from health officials who told them getting vaccinated — which they did — would be the key to shedding the mask.

“What’s going on here is ridiculous,” Mattera said. “If you want to wear a mask, by all means, please wear a mask. But don’t make the others wear it. We all got a shot.”

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Salem, MA
Health
City
Beverly, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Salem, MA
Government
City
Swampscott, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Marblehead, MA
City
Lynn, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#The Mask#The Salem Board Of Health#Wbz#Longboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Boston

Lexington adopts indoor mask mandate

The town joins a small but growing list of Massachusetts communities requiring face coverings in indoor public spaces amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Lexington is the latest Massachusetts community that will require masks be worn in indoor public spaces. The new mandate, adopted by the Board of Public Health...
NewsTimes

Ridgefield reinstates indoor mask mandate

RIDGEFIELD — Town officials announced Friday that residents will have to mask up in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Ridgefield joins the neighboring communities of Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, New Fairfield and Redding in issuing an indoor mask mandate. On Friday, town leaders from the Danbury area met virtually to discuss if they should follow in the city’s footsteps. Danbury officials started requiring masks in indoor settings last Sunday.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Most Of The Philadelphia Region Turns Red On CDC COVID-19 Transmission Map

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most of the Philadelphia region has turned red on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s  COVID-19 transmission map, which means it’s at the highest level of community spread. Now, there’s growing concern over large events becoming super spreaders for the virus. Health officials are holding yet another press conference on Friday at 10 a.m. in regards to the city’s response to the pandemic. Meantime, there’s a growing concern that some outdoor events could become super spreaders due to the highly contagious Delta variant. With most of the Philadelphia area turning red on the COVID transmission map, some of the...
Salem, MASalem News

Letter: Driscoll brought Salem to life

I was delighted to read the articulate letter to the editor from Jen Lynch (”In mayor’s race, consider financial competency,” Aug. 9); she did a great job. I am only able to add thoughts from my own perspective in the hope that it will strike a chord with one or more voters.
Danbury, CT98q.com

Danbury to mandate masks indoors

Effective Sunday, the City of Danbury will require masks or cloth face coverings in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. The order may be periodically revised or amended as needed or required by State directive or health order, changing conditions, or community needs. Mayor Joe Cavo says due to...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Health Dept. ‘not yet ready’ for mask mandate

WESTFIELD — Health Director Joseph Rouse said last week that he is not yet ready to impose a local mask mandate, but laid out the scenarios in which he would consider one if the current wave of the pandemic continues to get worse. Gov. Charlie D. Baker has said that...
Philadelphia, PArestaurantbusinessonline.com

Philadelphia orders restaurants to require either vaccines or masks

Restaurants in Philadelphia that don’t demand proof of COVID vaccinations from all guests and employees will be required starting 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning to limit admittance to individuals wearing facemasks. The establishments will be expected to ensure the face coverings are worn at all times in the restaurant except while...
Salem, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Salem Approves School Mask Requirement, Proposes Citywide Indoor Mandate

SALEM (CBS) – All students and teachers in kindergarten through 12th grade in Salem Public Schools will be required to wear a mask in class this fall, regardless of vaccination status. The school committee voted to approve the mandatory mask requirement in a virtual meeting on Monday afternoon. “We want to keep kids in school,” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll told WBZ. “We don’t want to go on a roller coaster ride of virtual this week, contact tracing, you’ve got to quarantine. That’s really disruptive to learning. It’s disruptive to staff.” The city of Salem could take the school mask mandate a step...
New Haven, CTfox61.com

City of New Haven implements mask mandate, will begin Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A day after New Haven County was declared a 'high risk' area for COVID-19 transmission, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced the city will return to a mask mandate. It follows Gov. Ned Lamont issuing an executive order Thursday which allowed municipalities to implement indoor mask...
Nantucket, MAcapecoddaily.com

Nantucket Enacts Indoor Mask Mandate

NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Board of Health has implemented an indoor mask mandate for the island community in response to surging case numbers of COVID-19 across the region. When indoors in public settings, residents are required to wear a face covering effective immediately. The board cited the delta variant’s more… .
Stephens City, VAWinchester Star

Stephens City implements mask mandate for those visiting town office

STEPHENS CITY — With the Delta variant of COVID-19 on the rise, the Stephens City Town council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to implement various safety measures to protect the public health. Council members Regina Swygert-Smith, Mariah Smith and Tina Stevens, voted in favor of the safety measures, while council members...
Hanover, NHValley News

Dartmouth imposes indoor mask mandate

HANOVER — Dartmouth College now is requiring people on campus to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, amid increasing COVID-19 case counts due to the delta variant, according to college officials. The college’s move, announced on Thursday, came a day after the town of Hanover similarly implemented an indoor...
Winston-salem, NCMy Fox 8

Winston-Salem mayor reinstates mask mandate for city-owned, leased buildings

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines reinstated the mask mandate on Friday for city-owned and leased buildings, according to the mayor’s seventh amended state of emergency declaration. Earlier this week, Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chair Skip Alston said that face masks will be required inside all county-owned...
Public HealthWTVW

Willard Library requiring masks again

Indiana police officers to crack down on stop arm violations. Federal eviction moratorium ends: what does it mean for the Tri-State?. 'Sean LaGrone and Friends' tournament showcases local stars. Joe's Forecast - July 31, 2021.
Glynn County, GABrunswick News

School board should have implemented a mask mandate

The school board took a step backwards when five of them voted no on a mask mandate. It is very important that we protect our children and teachers. It has been proven that masking helps tremendously to stop the spread of COVID-19. We now face a new peak with this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy