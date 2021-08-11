We Took Darren Barnet, Diego Tinoco, and Jaren Lewison Speed Dating
Diego Tinoco, Darren Barnet, and Jaren Lewison — these three heartthrobs are heating up Netflix shows Never Have I Ever and On My Block. So when we had the chance to sit down with them, we wanted to know: when it comes to romance, what are they into? What's the best date they've ever planned, what do they think about making the first move, and what song best describes their dating history? Those are just a few of the rapid-fire questions that had these boys getting real about their love lives.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0