Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Here Are the Democrats to Watch Now in NY's Governor Race

By R. Darren Price
NBC New York
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Gov. Andrew Cuomo's unexpected resignation announcement Tuesday morning, New York's next governor will be Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul — but what will happen in 2022?. That's one of the immediate questions for state Democrats, who were weighing whether to mount a primary challenge to the soon-to-be former governor before Attorney General Letitia James' report on his alleged sexual harassment dropped last week.

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Alessandra Biaggi
Person
Eliot Spitzer
Person
Jumaane Williams
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Lee Zeldin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Race#State Of New York#Legislature#Watch Now#Democratic#Gop#Nra#Cnbc#The Trump Organization#Purdue Pharma#Slingshot Strategies#American#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Politicstherealdeal.com

Jeffrey Gural: Cuomo ran “criminal operation” as governor

A week after detailed misconduct allegations sank his governorship, Andrew Cuomo faces fresh accusations from the real estate sector on his way out of office. Developer Jeffrey Gural, owner of the Tioga Downs casino in the Southern Tier and — until recently — a prominent real estate backer of the outgoing governor, alleged that Cuomo “ran a criminal operation,” during his time in office, according to the Times-Union.
Politicstennesseestar.com

Despite Resigning in Disgrace, Cuomo Stands to Collect Substantial Pension

A majority of New York lawmakers were ready to remove Gov. Andrew Cuomo from office over misconduct allegations, a removal that was only averted by his resignation. But despite the near-universal condemnation of his actions as governor, Cuomo still stands to earn a substantial pension from taxpayers for his time in office.
Politicscnybj.com

OPINION: It’s a big mistake not to continue with Cuomo’s impeachment

The [Aug. 13] decision to drop the impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a massive disservice to the goals of transparency and accountability. Gov. Cuomo offered his resignation on Aug. 10, amid multiple scandals and with several ongoing investigations looking into misconduct in his office. The announcement came exactly one week after Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of her investigation into sexual-harassment claims against the governor, and one day after the Assembly Judiciary Committee set an expedited timetable to conclude its impeachment investigation.
Albany, NYwamc.org

On Eve Of Change In Albany, Former Gov. Paterson Discusses Hochul, Cuomo, Spitzer, And The Legislature

A New York state Governor forced to resign because of his personal conduct. A lieutenant governor suddenly thrust into leadership. Certainly, that’s where Democrat Kathy Hochul finds herself in mid-August, but David Paterson had a similar experience in March 2008. Paterson had gone from Senate Minority Leader to Eliot Spitzer’s running mate in 2006 to governor just two years later, at a moment when Andrew Cuomo was still attorney general. And at another pivotal time in state government history, Paterson spoke with WAMC Tuesday.
New York City, NYThe Decatur Daily

All Cuomo probe witnesses have a right to speak

The damning report from New York’s attorney general on sexual harassment charges against Gov. Andrew Cuomo refers many times to the transcripts of the 41 people questioned under oath, a subset of the 179 witnesses interviewed in the probe. However, due to a likely unconstitutional aspect of the unusual New York State statute used in the investigation, Executive Law § 63(8), all of those 179 people are barred, under criminal penalty, from disclosing their own testimony. This isn’t right and must not stand.
EducationPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Incoming Governor Reveals Mask Plan For New York Schools

New York's incoming governor announced how she hopes to protect students and educators safe from COVID this coming fall. The New York State Department of Education issued guidance for all New York school districts as officials wait for the New York State Department of Health to issue its own guidance.
Albany, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Grondahl: The time Andrew Cuomo f-bombed me

ALBANY — I got f-bombed by Andrew Cuomo. He called and went ballistic after an innocuous story I wrote on the governor’s New Year’s Day Executive Mansion open house in 2012. It ran with the headline “Sandy a hit, Andy a miss.”. “Cuomo was rescued from the awkwardness of producing...
PoliticsHerald Community Newspapers

Montesano wants Cuomo ‘accountable’

I am completely against this premature cancellation of the impeachment investigation.”. State Assemblyman Michael Montesano is voicing his opposition to Speaker Carl Heastie’s decision to suspend the Assembly’s impeachment inquiry of Gov. Andrew Cuomo once he officially steps down on Aug 24. In a memo released last Friday, Heastie concluded...
PoliticsLaw.com

With Cuomo's Downfall, NY's Top Judge Loses Key Political Ally

It was a weekend in February and the situation was worsening for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Two former aides had accused him of sexual harassment. Calls for an independent investigation were intensifying. With public pressure quickly mounting, the governor’s team looped in Chief Judge Janet DiFiore. The proposal? Have...
Politicskentonbee.com

Under fire, Cuomo resigns as governor

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday, Aug. 10, that he will step down as governor after an investigation found he sexually harassed several women. “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” Cuomo said, adding that the transition must be seamless. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who […]
Public Healthlaconiadailysun.com

Rich Tjaden: Two states poised to lose governors

Early in 2020, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo requested of President Donald Trump the hospital ship Comfort to alleviate the COVID-19 hospitalizations and the Javits Center for treatments also. The president approved the request. As it turns out, Cuomo never used the hospital ship and used the Javits Center sparingly. He also mandated the nursing homes in New York City to accept hospital patients who had contracted the COVID-19 virus, thus causing an influx of over 15,000 deaths. This was March 25, 2020. The governor subsequently rescinded the order on May 10, 2020. He continued to underreport the number of deaths in the nursing homes. During that time, he and his younger brother Chris, who hosted a show on CNN, partook in a series of comedic skits on CNN, pertaining to the pandemic and testing of the various procedures available. The governor also wrote a book postulating how he was a great governor helping New York during the pandemic. For this he received $5 million. With the advent of no less than 11 women accusing him of salacious behavior, including groping the breast under the shirt and forcible touching and kissing, his punk brother, Chris, advised and wrote the speech to refute the women. Gov. Cuomo has resigned and could be impeached and possibly go to jail if convicted. Chris Cuomo could lose his job at CNN for his involvement. Such a fall from grace for both brothers should make the late Mario Cuomo, their father, who was governor of New York for three terms, turn over in his grave. Their mother Matilda has to be devastated by their deeds. Way to make mom proud! New York and California, the two largest Democrat power states, can lose their leaders. One, Cuomo resigning and possibly impeached, and Gov. Gavin Newsom, up for a recall election. Are the chickens coming home to roost?
Politicsanjournal.com

Andrew Cuomo's Surprise Defender

When New York Attorney General Leticia James issued her report containing the accusations that the governor had acted inappropriately with 12 women, many individuals on both sides of the aisle no doubt rejoiced. One man, however, who has been soundly attacked himself by New York Democrats was appalled. He stated that he had no personal knowledge as to the truth or falsity of the charges, but that the governor was not being treated fairly or lawfully.
PoliticsPosted by
93.1 WZAK

David Paterson, NY’s First Black Governor, Says He ‘Was Always Pretty Leery’ Of Andrew Cuomo

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. As the dust settles from the political downfall of Andrew Cuomo — who announced his resignation last week amid fallout from sexual misconduct allegations from nearly a dozen women — a growing number of reports are lending further credence to questions about the disgraced New York governor’s character.
New York City, NYNBC New York

Lawmakers Still Await Cuomo Resignation Letter as Disgraced Gov Grants 10 Clemency

With just one week to go until his resignation is supposed to take effect, lawmakers want to know where Gov. Andrew Cuomo's formal resignation letter is. The governor's current state of limbo with one foot out the door — while still making big decisions and no resignation letter known of — is not sitting right with some members of the state assembly who do not trust Cuomo.

Comments / 2

Community Policy