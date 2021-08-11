Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 18:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 631 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Sells, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sells, No:ligk, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi, Sil Nakya, San Luis - Sells District and Rincon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southeastern Arizona. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pima, southwestern Cochise and northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 745 PM MST At 704 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tombstone, or 17 miles southeast of Benson, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St. David, Tombstone, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Fairbank and Charleston. This includes the following highways Route 80 between mile markers 303 and 332. Route 82 between mile markers 44 and 67. Route 90 between mile markers 302 and 315, and between mile markers 329 and 336. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA...WEST CENTRAL COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southeastern Arizona. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tucson.
Luzerne County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Luzerne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern Pennsylvania. Target Area: Luzerne; Wyoming Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Luzerne and southwestern Wyoming Counties through 645 PM EDT At 553 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ricketts Glen State Park to Jamison City to near Waller. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Muhlenberg, Nanticoke, Plymouth, Larksville, Lehman, Dallas, Harveys Lake, Dorrance, Slocum and Noxen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST FOR GILA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 850 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Valley, or 22 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Half dollar size hail in the area of Cordes Junction. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Cordes Junction, Bumble Bee, Cordes Lakes, Black Canyon City, Rock Springs, Cordes, Spring Valley, Childs Power Plant and Clear Creek Campgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Columbiana County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbiana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Columbiana A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA COUNTY At 540 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leetonia, or near Columbiana, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Columbiana, Leetonia, New Waterford, and Rogers. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Crawford County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Erie and northeastern Crawford Counties through 845 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cambridge Springs, or 13 miles northeast of Meadville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corry, Union City, Riceville, Canadohta Lake, Lincolnville, Hydetown, Blooming Valley, Townville, Spartansburg and Elgin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Erie; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Wyoming County in western New York Northeastern Cattaraugus County in western New York Southeastern Erie County in western New York Northwestern Allegany County in western New York * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 1050 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Concord, or 17 miles south of East Aurora, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Boston, Springville, Colden, Arcade, Houghton, Chaffee, East Concord, Varysburg, Ashford Hollow and Yorkshire. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Palm Beach County through 1030 PM EDT At 1001 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Boynton Beach to near Loxahatchee NWR. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Lantana, Atlantis, Loxahatchee NWR, Village Of Golf, Holey Land Wildlife Refuge, Whisper Walk, Kings Point, Dunes Road, Hamptons At Boca Raton, Hypoluxo, South Palm Beach, Gulf Stream, Briny Breezes and Manalapan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Greenbrier County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Alleghany, western Bath Counties in west central Virginia and east central Greenbrier Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Covington through 445 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Neola to near Callaghan. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Covington Jordan Mines Neola Natural Well Callaghan and Lake Moomaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Lycoming County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lycoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lycoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LYCOMING COUNTY At 345 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Pine State Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include English Center, Little Pine State Park and Ski Sawmill Ski Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Houston County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Peach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston; Peach A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN PEACH AND CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTIES THROUGH 1130 PM EDT At 1057 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Warner Robins, or 10 miles northeast of Perry...moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Perry, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Robins Air Force Base, Sand Bed, Houston Lake, Lakewood, Powerville, Elberta, Bonaire, Miami Valley, Kathleen, Clinchfield and Grovania. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...50MPH
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Cattaraugus and northwestern Allegany Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1111 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Franklinville, or 11 miles north of Olean, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ashford, Franklinville, Belfast, Cuba, Rushford, Houghton, Caneadea, Friendship, Ischua, Lyndon, Humphrey, Black Creek and Hardy Corners. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 27 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cochran; Yoakum A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cochran and northwestern Yoakum Counties through 530 PM CDT At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Bledsoe, or 19 miles southwest of Morton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bledsoe and Lehman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Tioga County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Tioga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL TIOGA COUNTY At 412 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spencer, or 12 miles north of Waverly, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Owego, Candor, Spencer, Catatonk, Weltonville and West Candor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 624 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Benson to 6 miles southwest of Dragoon to near Pearce-Sunsites, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Texas Canyon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONA ANA AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES At 755 PM MDT, Multiple sources indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Multiple Sources IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Canutillo, Vinton, Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal and Franklin Mountains State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas * Until 200 AM MDT. * At 821 PM MDT, Multiple sources have reported flooding in the warned area. Multiple roads are impassible. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Canutillo, La Union, Vinton and Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas * Until 200 AM MDT. * At 821 PM MDT, Multiple sources have reported flooding in the warned area. Multiple roads are impassible. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Canutillo, La Union, Vinton and Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal.
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Erie; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR WESTERN WYOMING...NORTHEASTERN CATTARAUGUS...SOUTHEASTERN ERIE AND NORTHWESTERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES At 1112 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Wales Center, or 11 miles southeast of East Aurora, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Arcade, Houghton, Varysburg, Chaffee, Yorkshire, Holland, Sardinia, Sheldon, Eagle and Pike. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: El Paso FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended but minor flooding may be ongoing. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MDT Sunday for portions of New Mexico and southwest Texas.

