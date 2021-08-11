Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 18:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 631 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Sells, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sells, No:ligk, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi, Sil Nakya, San Luis - Sells District and Rincon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0