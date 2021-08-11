Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONA ANA AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES At 755 PM MDT, Multiple sources indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Multiple Sources IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Canutillo, Vinton, Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal and Franklin Mountains State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED