Flash Flood Watch issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in San Diego has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southwest California, including the following areas, Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. * Through Wednesday evening. * A complex of thunderstorms over Arizona will continue to move southwestward, potentially reaching the Coachella Valley and the San Diego County deserts late this evening into the overnight hours. The most likely timing for thunderstorms is between 11 PM and 3 AM. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing torrential rainfall of an inch in less than an hours time, resulting in localized flash flooding. Additional isolated thunderstorms could impact the deserts through early Wednesday evening.