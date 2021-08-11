Cancel
Allegan County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 21:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allegan; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Van Buren County in southwestern Michigan Allegan County in southwestern Michigan Ottawa County in southwestern Michigan Mason County in west central Michigan Muskegon County in west central Michigan Oceana County in west central Michigan * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 939 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 20 miles west of Ludington State Park to 15 miles northwest of St. Joseph, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Muskegon... Holland... Grand Haven Ludington... Allegan... South Haven Paw Paw... Hart... Ludington SP Walker... Shelby... Muskegon Heights Hudsonville... Zeeland... Coopersville Wayland... Otsego... Roosevelt Park Plainwell... North Muskegon HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

