A Chinese court has sentenced Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for suspected espionage. The lawsuit is seen as an act of retaliation from China for the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer and daughter of the founder of Chinese telecommunications company Huawei, in Canada in December 2018. Spavor was at the same time as the former diplomat Canadian. Michael Kovrig by Chinese police a few days after Meng’s arrest was taken into custody.