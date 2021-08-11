Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cloud, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Ottawa County in north central Kansas Cloud County in north central Kansas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 840 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Asherville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Concordia, Glasco, Delphos, Jamestown and Aurora. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH