Dust Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 18:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE AND SOUTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM PDT/645 PM MST/ The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire. However, areas of blowing dust will continue to make travel difficult.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0