Dust Storm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-14 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway A FLOOD WARNING FROM RAIN AND SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM AKDT SATURDAY FOR TAIYA RIVER IN THE NORTHERN INNER CHANNELS At 543 PM AKDT, satellite estimates and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain had fallen across the warned area causing impacts. Rapid snowmelt was also occurring and will add to the flooding. 1 to 2 inches of rain with more at higher levels had fallen in the last 30 hours. Light rain amounts are expected though tonight. The Taiya River reached second highest recorded stage for the station. Reports of significant flooding of the Chilkoot Trail and the campgrounds due to road flooding. For the Taiya River: At 500 PM AKDT the stage was 18.88 feet. Flood stage is 16.5 feet. Forecast:Taiya River crested at 19.19 feet at 2 pm AKDT 13 August. Impacts:The river levels are falling and may take a day or two for water levels to fall below flood stage. Mudslides remain possible in areas of steep terrain.