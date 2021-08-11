Dust Storm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 18:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mohave THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE AND SOUTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM PDT/645 PM MST/ The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire. However, areas of blowing dust will continue to make travel difficult.

Effective: 2021-08-13 00:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. Banks along washes and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 1224 AM MST, A combination of radar estimates and rain gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain produced between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cottonwood Road, Arizona Bay Road, and washes on the east bank of Lake Mohave from Windy Canyon to Katherine Landing. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southeastern Arizona. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pima, southwestern Cochise and northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 745 PM MST At 704 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tombstone, or 17 miles southeast of Benson, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St. David, Tombstone, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Fairbank and Charleston. This includes the following highways Route 80 between mile markers 303 and 332. Route 82 between mile markers 44 and 67. Route 90 between mile markers 302 and 315, and between mile markers 329 and 336. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA...WEST CENTRAL COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southeastern Arizona. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tucson.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Luzerne County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Luzerne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern Pennsylvania. Target Area: Luzerne; Wyoming Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Luzerne and southwestern Wyoming Counties through 645 PM EDT At 553 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ricketts Glen State Park to Jamison City to near Waller. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Muhlenberg, Nanticoke, Plymouth, Larksville, Lehman, Dallas, Harveys Lake, Dorrance, Slocum and Noxen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for A Dam Floodgate Release in Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 145 AM MST. * At 1015 PM MST, an upstream floodgate release is expected to cause flooding in the warned area. Flooding is occurring along the Salt River.
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Erie; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Wyoming County in western New York Northeastern Cattaraugus County in western New York Southeastern Erie County in western New York Northwestern Allegany County in western New York * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 1050 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Concord, or 17 miles south of East Aurora, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Boston, Springville, Colden, Arcade, Houghton, Chaffee, East Concord, Varysburg, Ashford Hollow and Yorkshire. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Crawford County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Erie and northeastern Crawford Counties through 845 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cambridge Springs, or 13 miles northeast of Meadville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corry, Union City, Riceville, Canadohta Lake, Lincolnville, Hydetown, Blooming Valley, Townville, Spartansburg and Elgin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Lycoming County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lycoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lycoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LYCOMING COUNTY At 345 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Pine State Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include English Center, Little Pine State Park and Ski Sawmill Ski Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Cattaraugus and northwestern Allegany Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1111 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Franklinville, or 11 miles north of Olean, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ashford, Franklinville, Belfast, Cuba, Rushford, Houghton, Caneadea, Friendship, Ischua, Lyndon, Humphrey, Black Creek and Hardy Corners. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 27 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Motley County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Motley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Motley County through 515 PM CDT At 452 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Northfield, or 12 miles north of Matador. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Motley County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Motley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Motley County through 600 PM CDT At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northeast of Matador, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Matador and Northfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cochran; Yoakum A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cochran and northwestern Yoakum Counties through 530 PM CDT At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Bledsoe, or 19 miles southwest of Morton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bledsoe and Lehman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Alleghany County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 13:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Alleghany, western Bath Counties in west central Virginia and east central Greenbrier Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Covington through 445 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Neola to near Callaghan. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Covington Jordan Mines Neola Natural Well Callaghan and Lake Moomaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Houston County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Peach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston; Peach A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN PEACH AND CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTIES THROUGH 1130 PM EDT At 1057 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Warner Robins, or 10 miles northeast of Perry...moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Perry, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Robins Air Force Base, Sand Bed, Houston Lake, Lakewood, Powerville, Elberta, Bonaire, Miami Valley, Kathleen, Clinchfield and Grovania. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...50MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: District of Columbia HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING Heat index values are dropping.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 624 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Benson to 6 miles southwest of Dragoon to near Pearce-Sunsites, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Texas Canyon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 05:44:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-14 02:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is in effect * SURF...Surfs of 11 to 13 feet will impact south and east facing shores. * TIMING...through TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...Hazardous surfs and strong rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 543 TAEAO ASO FARAILE AUKUSO 13 2021 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...Galu maualuluga e 11 i le 13 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute i sasa`e o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...seia oo i le po nanei. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma e malolosi le aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Lycoming County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lycoming, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for north central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Northern Lycoming; Sullivan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lycoming and western Sullivan Counties through 445 PM EDT At 420 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ralston to near Barbours to Loyalsockville. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ralston, Kettle Creek Gorge, Muncy Valley, Lincoln Falls, Barbours, Shunk, Laporte, Forksville, Eagles Mere and Hillsgrove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-14 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway A FLOOD WARNING FROM RAIN AND SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM AKDT SATURDAY FOR TAIYA RIVER IN THE NORTHERN INNER CHANNELS At 543 PM AKDT, satellite estimates and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain had fallen across the warned area causing impacts. Rapid snowmelt was also occurring and will add to the flooding. 1 to 2 inches of rain with more at higher levels had fallen in the last 30 hours. Light rain amounts are expected though tonight. The Taiya River reached second highest recorded stage for the station. Reports of significant flooding of the Chilkoot Trail and the campgrounds due to road flooding. For the Taiya River: At 500 PM AKDT the stage was 18.88 feet. Flood stage is 16.5 feet. Forecast:Taiya River crested at 19.19 feet at 2 pm AKDT 13 August. Impacts:The river levels are falling and may take a day or two for water levels to fall below flood stage. Mudslides remain possible in areas of steep terrain.

