Nikos Kazantzakis, a famous Greek writer, is noted for acknowledging the art of teaching and the impact those that possess such a love for the profession make for their students: "True teachers are those who use themselves as bridges over which they invite their students to cross; then, having facilitated their crossing, joyfully collapse, encouraging them to create their own." In Belleville, teaching and learning does not stop when the last bell rings as summer break begins - it instead echoes Kazantzakis' words. The metaphor of teachers "as bridges" is wonderful as it offers students the understanding that through their mentors' efforts, they too can make a new skill or develop a passion of their own!