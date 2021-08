New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Indian armed forces will take strong action against organisations that will try to hamper our unity while adding that "We have to keep unity and integrity intact."While addressing an event organised by the Ministry of Defence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Rawat said that after attaining freedom, India was forced to enhance the capabilities of its armed forces in the wake of attacks.