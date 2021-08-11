Boulder County fire restrictions in western portions of county lifted

The Boulder County Sheriff’s office and Board of County Commissioners announced Tuesday they are rescinding the stage one fire restrictions for western Boulder County. Starting at noon Tuesday, stage one fire restrictions in place for unincorporated areas of western Boulder County were lifted because “the past three weeks of monsoonal moisture have resulted in no wildland fire activity in forest” leading the Board of County Commissioners and the Boulder County Sheriff to decide the weather has made such restrictions unnecessary, a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release stated.