Today in Islamophobia: UK Labour MP Naz Shah called attention to the hypocrisy shown by the Conservatives towards Britain’s diverse set of ideas and communities, meanwhile in India, six individuals, including a member of the ruling BJP party, have been arrested in Delhi after being captured on video shouting anti-Muslim slurs, and in Canada, the town of Edmonton is gearing up to debut a new ‘public place law’ which would be aimed at providing extra protections for Canadian religious or ethnic minorities. Our recommended read of the day is by Shirin Sinnar on how racial and religious minorities in the United States have suffered from judicial deference to post-9/11 claims of national security. This and more below: