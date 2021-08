Relic Entertainment has dropped a few new trailers for Age of Empires IV, showing off a brief glimpse of naval warfare and the Abbasid Dynasty. It's just a brief look at naval combat, with a glimpse at a larger naval battle and a skirmish close to the coast, along with a quick look at a few of the game's specialised units. Over on the Age of Empires IV subreddit, the naval warfare trailer has met with a mixed reaction from players — some are pleased with the look of naval combat, while others prefer the graphics of the older Age of Empire games over the look of Age of Empires IV. We also had a brief look at the camel riders and the House of Wisdom of the Abbasid Dynasty in the trailer below: