Lightning can learn from past in quest for third straight Cup title
Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler offers his popular "Then and Now" segment, comparing the 1947-49 Toronto Maple Leafs -- the first NHL team to win the Stanley Cup three seasons in a row -- with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who'll be trying to win their third consecutive championship this season.www.nhl.com
Comments / 0