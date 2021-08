The Milwaukee Brewers' offense was kept in check for most of the game but still snuck out of Atlanta with a 2-1 win Sunday afternoon. Willy Adames registered the game's first run with a homer in the opening frame. Jackie Bradley's RBI ground-out provided the Brewers with their only other run in the contest in the fifth inning. The Brewers otherwise only had three hits on the afternoon compared to the seven for the Braves. Austin Riley's RBI single in the sixth was the only offense the Braves were able to generate. Josh Hader was able to collect his 22nd save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, punctuated with two strikeouts.