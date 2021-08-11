Here’s What Buffalo Parents Need to Know About COVID-19 Back-to-School Plans
Buffalo Schools has announced its plans, so far, to protect students and staff from COVID-19, here's what you need to know. Buffalo Schools announced that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks when school begins on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. According to WKBW, Buffalo Schools Superintendent Dr. Cash released said it will take a collaborative effort to make sure students are safe,wblk.com
