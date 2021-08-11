West Hartford Fire Department Receives Homeland Security Grant for Training
The West Hartford Fire Department was awarded a grant in the amount of $350,353.64 for fire officer training. The West Hartford Fire Department will be able to accelerate its training of fire officers thanks to a grant of more than $350,000 from the Department of Homeland Security’s Fiscal Year 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant program (AFG) announced last week by the office of U.S. Rep. John Larson.we-ha.com
