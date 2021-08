Owl kings and pigs with rabbit ears – just two of the sights you’ll lay your eyes on in the new Tales of Arise trailer. But it’s not just because of it’s weird and wonderful creatures that we love it. We’ve seen a fair bit of Tales of Arise so far, but this latest trailer focuses on the game’s sense of adventure. There’s not much gameplay to be seen, but it showcases the camaraderie of the characters, the sorts of side activities you might get up to and, most importantly, a glimpse at just how beautiful the game’s world is.