One of the more anticipated video game titles still slated to release this year is Back 4 Blood. This video game had received an alpha build for players to try out in the past. But now, all eyes are on the upcoming beta. Those of you who pre-ordered a copy of this game could get into the early access beta first starting tomorrow, August 5, 2021. However, if you had pre-ordered the game through the PlayStation digital storefront, you might be wondering where your beta code is.