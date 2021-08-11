Aaron Jones ALREADY INJURED His HAMSTRING: Time to PANIC?? | TFD

Looks like NFL star Aaron Jones is venturing out from the sports game. He made an announcement yesterday about his new business venture in town. Aaron Jones is known as the El Pason who made it big time in the NFL. Not to mention he's a pretty down-to-Earth guy. When he's not helping the Green Bay Packers to victory in Wisconsin, he can be seen around El Paso doing everyday normal activities, and always with a smile on his face. It's easy to see why he's such a likable guy in the NFL, and in El Paso. Now, it looks like there will be a new spot in town you can go check and support Aaron Jones all at the same.