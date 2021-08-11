Cancel
Aaron Jones ALREADY INJURED His HAMSTRING: Time to PANIC?? | TFD

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jesse Morse breaks down the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones who missed practice today with a hamstring injury. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

