Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres prepping Fernando Tatis Jr. to play OF

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

The San Diego Padres are prepping All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. to play outfield when he returns from the injured list. Though the team has not made a decision, the thought is playing Tatis in center field and right field would help preserve his shoulder through the end of the season. Tatis has suffered four or five shoulder injuries this season and has been on the IL since July 31 after the latest one. It's expected Tatis will need surgery in the offseason.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Kirby
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Tommy Pham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fernando Tatis#The San Diego Padres#Il#Nl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBMLB

If Tatis moves to OF, who will be Padres' SS?

SAN DIEGO -- As the Padres toy with the idea of moving Fernando Tatis Jr. to the outfield upon his return from the injured list, that presents another decision: Who would play shortstop?. Jake Cronenworth has had the primary duty since Tatis landed on the IL on July 31 with...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Padres shortstop Tatis placed on IL after re-injuring shoulder

SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. is headed to the injured list but not the shelf. The Padres on Saturday placed their star shortstop on the 10-day IL with left shoulder inflammation caused by a subluxation suffered when he jarred his shoulder against the ground on a slide in Friday's game against the Rockies.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres pregame: Tatis out; decision on status said to be imminent

Fernando Tatis Jr. to miss game, IL likely; Padres stack lineup with lefties against German Marquez. The Padres will not have Fernando Tatis Jr. for at least Saturday’s game against the Rockies. Their All-Star shortstop, who leads the NL with 31 home runs, 23 stolen bases and a 1.024 OPS,...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres Daily: Too many streakers; Tatis prognosis; pitching plans

There might not be much more to say about this floundering team beyond what was written in my game story (here) from last night’s 5-3 loss t the Rockies. Then again, there are probably some more words merited regarding the Padres’ offense. It is astonishing that a team with this...
MLBRealGM

Fernando Tatis Jr.: 'I'm Definitely Coming Back This Season'

All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres spent about an hour shagging fly balls in center field Friday, leading to some intrigue about what position he'll play when he returns from his latest shoulder injury. "A little bit cardio," Tatis said with a laugh, "but we'll see what happens."
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr. injury brings confusing update from Padres manager Jayce Tingler

Throughout the entire 2021 MLB season Fernando Tatis Jr. has been electric, but has also been struggling with injury. The 22 year old Padres shortstop has been dealing with a left shoulder injury this season and for the third time this year he finds himself on the IL after sublexing (partialy dislocating) his shoulder on an awkward slide into third on July 30th. This will have a major impact on the remainder of the Padres season as Tatis could be out until the postseason.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. expected to return soon, could be as outfielder

The big news is that Fernando Tatis Jr. is trending toward returning to the Padres lineup in the next week or so. “I’m definitely coming back this season,” he said Friday. The arguably bigger news is Tatis could be an outfielder when he comes back. “Right now, the idea is...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Tatis continues to work toward move to outfield for Padres

The last thing Fernando Tatis Jr. did Monday afternoon before jogging off the field wearing that big smile of his — the one that tells the world how much fun he is having — was jump up to catch a ball at the railing atop the wall in the right field corner and bring it back down in his glove.
MLBMLB

Explainer: Padres' OF/SS Tatis situation

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres remain "very serious" about the possibility of moving Fernando Tatis Jr. to the outfield when he returns from the injured list, but they clearly haven't committed to it just yet. As things stood on Wednesday, the club is mulling both options, according to those familiar...
MLBMLB

What Tatis to outfield might mean for Padres

As the Padres attempt to fend off the surging Reds to hold onto the second Wild Card spot and do their best to get back into the NL West race, they’re considering doing something all but unprecedented. It's certainly sounding more and more like they will be moving shortstop Fernando...

Comments / 0

Community Policy