A new trailer for Tales of Arise arrived last Friday. This time, another new character arrived to join the party. The new character’s name is Kisara, and she joins Alphen, Shionne, Law, and Rinwell in the growing list of new Tales characters. This lady knight is described as “a close-quarter fighter who uses a hammer and shield so she can guard instead of evading.” This makes her a strong tank that won’t be afraid to take some hits while dishing out some of her own.