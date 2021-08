Amazon will cut out the middleman when it comes to paying customers who suffer personal injury or property damage due to a defective product purchased on its digital store. Starting September 1st, Amazon will directly pay customers for claims under $1,000 at no cost to the seller of the product. Amazon says that claims of less than $1,000 account for more than 80% of the cases filed. Also, Amazon says that it “may step in to pay claims for higher amounts if the seller is unresponsive or rejects a claim we believe to be valid.” Today’s Top Deal The best Alexa smart...