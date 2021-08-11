Two kids arrested near Elizabeth City State University after vehicle was shot at, officers hear gunshots

Elizabeth City police arrested two kids after receiving reports of a vehicle being shot at near Weeksville Road and Edgewood Drive.

Police got a call around 2:33 p.m. for reports of a vehicle being shot at while driving through the area.

Officers arrived, and while they were searching the area near Herrington Road and Weeksville Road, they heard several gunshots coming from River's Landing Apartments.

Additional officers responded to the scene, and they all formed a perimeter and searched the area.

During that search, officers located two kids who were fleeing on foot. Officers chased the two kids from the apartment building to Elizabeth City State University.

One of the kids got rid of a gun on the campus, which police recovered, and was caught by officers.

The other kid kept running and was caught behind Enterprise Rental Car, 1831 Weeksville Rd.

While officers were taking that juvenile into custody, they found a gun near them.

Police said one of the kids had pending charges and is being taken to a juvenile detention center in Greenvile, NC. The other was released to a guardian.

Officers did not provide the ages or genders of the two kids.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.