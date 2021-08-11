Independence schools mandate masks beginning Wednesday

The Independence School District will require masks in all district buildings beginning on Wednesday.

Anyone 2 years old or older must wear face coverings, according to a letter Superintendent Dale Herl sent to district families Tuesday night.

The district also will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on quarantine for students in kindergarten through 12th grade that states if everyone in close contact to a positive virus case properly wore a mask, they do not need to quarantine.

“Last school year, the ISD had nearly 2,100 school-related quarantines, which resulted in more than 19,000 lost instructional days,” Herl said. “This played a large role in our decision-making process as we want to ensure students are able to attend school consistently. The CDC has made clear that the safe return to in-person instruction is a priority .”

The district will continue to offer in-person and virtual learning options.

More information regarding the district’s health and safety protocols can be found on the ISD website .