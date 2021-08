Named after a medieval village in Northeast Italy, Prosecco has emerged as a chic, complex sparkling wine, certain labels of which can rival bubbles from Champagne. The Italian sparkling white wine is now so much more than a popular brunch beverage—it can often be found on widely acclaimed wine lists and at the dinner parties of the most discerning hosts, thanks to major advancements in production and experimentation that leans less on sugar and more on the soil and style of winemaking these days. We're highlighting our favorite ways to utilize this crisp, acidic sparkling wine to make some of our favorite summer cocktails that will have you dreaming of an Amalfi getaway.