Tony Esposito, Hall of Fame NHL goaltender, dead at 78

By Kevin Dotson, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

Hall of Fame hockey goaltender Tony Esposito died Tuesday at age 78 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from the Chicago Blackhawks. Esposito was a goaltender in the NHL for 16 seasons from 1968 to 1984. After being a member of the 1968-69 Stanley Cup Champion Montreal Canadiens as a rookie, Esposito joined the Blackhawks, where he played the final 15 seasons of his NHL career.

