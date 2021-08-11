Hough principal Rosenbach moves into CMS executive role

CHARLOTTE – Along with a new athletic director, Hough High School will soon have a new principal for the 2021-22 school year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools named Dr. Laura Rosenbach the executive director for the Central 1 Learning Community at the Board of Education meeting Tuesday. A Davidson College graduate, Rosenbach has been a leader in north Mecklenburg education for the last decade. She’s been principal at Hough since 2013 and was previously principal at Francis Bradley Middle from 2010 to 2013, interim principal at Mallard Creek High in 2009 and assistant principal at Mallard Creek.