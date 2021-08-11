Woodrow girls taking new approach

Coaches often challenge their players to come out of their comfort zones. This fall, Woodrow Wilson girls soccer coach Julie Agnor will be taking that approach herself.

"We've been learning a new formation that we want to try to run. We'll see how it goes. We're trying to change tactics just a little bit and pull out some wins with some surprise sets," said Agnor, now in her fourth season.

"Formation is one of the areas I've kind of been weak in. I've just kind of gone with what everybody else is doing, so I thought I would try something different."

So far the change has been well received by a young but experienced team that settles into its second week of preseason practice.

"It's been pretty good," junior Sydney Vaught said. "We've definitely worked hard, especially on a new formation that we're trying to do. I feel like it will really help us when we play some of the tougher teams and help us do something they won't expect."

"We're learning. It's actually been good," added senior Erika Hilliard. "At practice we've just been working out of the back, working on our formation and we're grasping it as we go on and get more practices. I think during these games it's going to help us learn and go through. We're going to get better every time we play."

The Flying Eagles are missing six players from last year's team, which finished 7-10-1 and lost to Princeton in the first round of sectionals. Among them are Kayden Wyatt, Ariana Burks and all-stater Colby Agnor.

Even with those losses, Agnor is confident in the personnel she will be working with.

"I have a lot back, which is really great," she said. "We're a pretty young team, I would say. I only have four seniors this year. But, of course, my back line is my seniors so that will be tough next year."

Among those with the most experience are Hilliard and fellow senior Allie Strader in the back, sophomore Kyndall Dooley, junior Maddie Lanna, junior Sophie Hall and all-stater Vaught in the middle and junior keeper Ally Arthur.

"I've got a lot of depth this year," Agnor said. "A lot of experience but a lot of young (players). Playing the high school level is just a little bit different. The speed of play is a lot faster, which a lot of them have played it because they started as young players. But they're still young."

Lanna sees the depth as a definite positive.

"We also have a lot of freshmen this year that are going to help us in the midfield and with speed," she said. "I'm really grateful for that, and I see us having very well-rounded players all across the board. I think that really is what our strong suit is, that we're going to have fresh feet all the time. We're not going to only have a starting 11 and that's it. We're going to have fresh feet constantly."

Agnor is proud of the team's involvement in community service. They helped St. Francis de Sales get cleaned up in preparation for the start of the school year and will do the same for Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School.

"Absolutely a team bonding (experience)," Agnor said. "I have noticed it's been a big change in just who they are."

The Flying Eagles will scrimmage Shady Spring on Thursday and then play in Princeton's Kick-o-Rama before starting the season Aug. 24 at Sissonville and Aug. 26 at home versus Ripley. From there the schedule will take on the same look as always.

"It's going to be a really tough season," Agnor said. "We're going to play Wheeling Park and of course you've got Greenbrier East and G-Dub (George Washington) and Hurricane. It's the same stack. It's going to be a tough season."

Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber