How to Change Your Name in Splitgate: Is it Possible?

Splitgate is a free-to-play fast-paced multiplayer shooter game, and fans are already loving it! This game is still in the beta phases and its popularity is growing so much that there is a Splitgate estimated queue time to even enter a server. The Splitgate beta was released to console in July 2021. Players can download the game for free and progress through the battle pass to earn cool new gear! Since the game is still in the beta phases, there is a lack of resources. So many people are trying to pile in and play the game, but there is barely enough room. With that being said, there is an estimated wait time for how long it will take for players to even be able to play! Keep reading to find out how to check the estimated wait time for Splitgate!